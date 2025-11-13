Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSAC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Chile in the second quarter worth $226,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Chile in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander Chile by 380.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the second quarter worth about $2,135,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.67.
Shares of BSAC stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Banco Santander Chile has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.50 million. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
