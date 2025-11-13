Docebo Inc. $DCBO Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,577 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in Docebo by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 901,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 161,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 84.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 74.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,090 shares during the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 11.1% during the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,630,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,238,000 after purchasing an additional 362,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Docebo Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $51.19.
Docebo Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
