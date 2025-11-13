POSCO $PKX Position Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,111 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in POSCO by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKX. UBS Group raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of POSCO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of PKX stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. POSCO has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. POSCO had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

