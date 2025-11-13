Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $276.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.59 and a 12-month high of $287.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

