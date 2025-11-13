CNH Industrial’s (CNH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

CNH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

CNH opened at $10.33 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 324.7% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 214,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

