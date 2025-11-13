SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,928,000 after buying an additional 4,470,135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,329 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,999,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,125,000 after purchasing an additional 869,311 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,486.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 851,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 842,210 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $107.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

