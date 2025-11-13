Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $37,249,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,338,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 525,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,102,000 after acquiring an additional 282,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 254,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,746.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 234,924 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $1,161,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,051,895.44. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,472 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.62. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

