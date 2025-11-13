Antero Resources Corporation $AR Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 113,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Citigroup raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

