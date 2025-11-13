Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $306.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.72. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $322.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.