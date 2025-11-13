Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,450 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $109.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,801.44. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,580,904.22. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,484,670. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

