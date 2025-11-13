Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) vs. Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) Critical Contrast

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Commerce.com has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Commerce.com alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Oblong -135.92% -55.01% -44.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 2 2 2 0 2.00 Oblong 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Commerce.com and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Commerce.com presently has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 50.64%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than Oblong.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce.com and Oblong”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $332.93 million 1.34 -$27.03 million ($0.16) -34.44 Oblong $2.36 million 3.57 -$4.04 million ($12.22) -0.21

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commerce.com. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerce.com beats Oblong on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce.com

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer’s office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.