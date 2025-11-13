Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.1333.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.50. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 203.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Blink Charging by 58.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.