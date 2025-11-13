GigCapital7 (GIG) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GigCapital7 to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigCapital7 and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital7 N/A $2.38 million 105.30 GigCapital7 Competitors $40.61 million -$18.54 million 93.31

GigCapital7’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GigCapital7. GigCapital7 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of GigCapital7 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GigCapital7 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital7 N/A N/A N/A GigCapital7 Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GigCapital7 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital7 1 0 0 0 1.00 GigCapital7 Competitors 224 265 217 3 2.00

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 85.31%. Given GigCapital7’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigCapital7 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

GigCapital7 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital7’s peers have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GigCapital7 peers beat GigCapital7 on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About GigCapital7

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz and Raluca Dinu on May 8, 2024 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

