Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Separately, TD Securities cut Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

