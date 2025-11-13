Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.25. 67,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 82,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,164.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Global Allocation Fund
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.