Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.25. 67,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 82,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,164.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 369,458 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,742 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 24.1% in the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 291,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,490,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

