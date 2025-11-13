Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 43,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,040,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Auddia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Auddia
Auddia Price Performance
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Auddia
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.