Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 43,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,040,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Auddia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

