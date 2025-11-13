Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 2,905,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,920% from the average session volume of 48,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Prime Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

