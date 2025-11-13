Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,703.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $146.25 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $111.51 and a twelve month high of $147.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.