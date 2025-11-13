Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 244,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm had revenue of $205.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,546.70. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.