Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 548,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 125.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 359,568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 393.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 394,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 314,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $14,294,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.59 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.97%.Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,370.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,901.68. This represents a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial cut Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

