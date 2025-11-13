Burney Co. Acquires 695 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Burney Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,754,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 547,110 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. KGI Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:JPM opened at $320.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $871.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

