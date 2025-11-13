Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Comerica stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

