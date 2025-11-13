Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,663 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

