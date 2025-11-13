Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,555 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,399,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

GEN stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

