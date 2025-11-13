Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF $TAFM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Free Report) by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $2,059,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1,257.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAFM opened at $25.58 on Thursday. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

About AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

