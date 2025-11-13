Cottage Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $286.71 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $292.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

