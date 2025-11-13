Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 860,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 124,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,497.54. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $21,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,957,165 shares in the company, valued at $170,077,060.75. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,307,742 shares of company stock valued at $35,167,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

BLFS stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -215.98 and a beta of 1.97. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

