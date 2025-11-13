Traders Purchase Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,514,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Longbow Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $73.02 on Thursday. Toro has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

