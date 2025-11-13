Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $122.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.28. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

