Head to Head Contrast: CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) & Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB)

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) and CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and CoastalSouth Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanics Bancorp -42.54% -3.92% -0.21% CoastalSouth Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and CoastalSouth Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanics Bancorp $586.19 million 0.43 -$144.34 million ($6.76) -1.95 CoastalSouth Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoastalSouth Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mechanics Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mechanics Bancorp and CoastalSouth Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanics Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 CoastalSouth Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mechanics Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Mechanics Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mechanics Bancorp is more favorable than CoastalSouth Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoastalSouth Bancshares beats Mechanics Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mechanics Bancorp

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CoastalSouth Bancshares

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market. — In addition to our traditional community banking operations, we operate four specialty lines of business that provide scalability and diversification: • Senior Housing Lending – focuses on lending to operators across the spectrum of senior care, with an emphasis on assisted living; • Marine Lending – focuses on consumer loans primarily to high-net-worth borrowers secured by yachts and high-end sport fishing vessels; • Government Guaranteed Lending – focuses on origination of small business and other loans guaranteed by the SBA and USDA; and • Mortgage Banker Finance – focuses on mortgage warehouse lending to mortgage originators. By combining the relationship-based focus of a community bank with our specialty lines of business, we believe we can capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities available in our markets, particularly given the scarcity of community banks between $1.5 billion and $5.0 billion in total assets. Our principal executive offices are located in Atlanta, Georgia.

