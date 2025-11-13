HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 1,037.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,037.50.

HSBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 950 to GBX 1,010 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 910 target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 950 to GBX 1,050 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Get HSBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Price Performance

About HSBC

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 1,117.40 on Friday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 696.30 and a one year high of GBX 1,119.60. The company has a market cap of £192.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 945.97.

(Get Free Report)

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.