Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.3333.

A number of analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

WASH opened at $28.02 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -140.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

