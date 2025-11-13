Analysts Set BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT at $1,303.41

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,303.4118.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 450.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,093.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,129.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,073.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
