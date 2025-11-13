Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bae Systems in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Bae Systems in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $94.00 on Friday. Bae Systems has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bae Systems by 73.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bae Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Bae Systems by 3,150.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

