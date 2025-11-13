Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

SPB stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $96.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 66.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,197,000 after purchasing an additional 985,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,052,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,836,000 after buying an additional 260,085 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,354,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 624,057 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 750,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after buying an additional 186,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.