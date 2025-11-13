HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 553.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.