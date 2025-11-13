Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Receives $43.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.0741.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Devon Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,595,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,399,000 after purchasing an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,845,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,319,000 after purchasing an additional 560,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,353,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,987,000 after buying an additional 316,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

