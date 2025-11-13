Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $114.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

In other news, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,745.20. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $430,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,597.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,921. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 148.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $96.46 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.41.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.