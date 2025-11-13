Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) Price Target at $129.80

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

