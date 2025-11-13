Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $115.10

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $90.38 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $89.24 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 62,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

