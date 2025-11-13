Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $438.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.6364.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $540.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

PWR opened at $449.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.94. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,209.67. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,730.75. The trade was a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

