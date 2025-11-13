Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Six Flags Entertainment traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 7979812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.
View Our Latest Analysis on FUN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 4.8%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.69.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Six Flags Entertainment
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.