Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Six Flags Entertainment traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 7979812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 4.8%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

