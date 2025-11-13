Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Receives $129.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.7692.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of APH stock opened at $141.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $173.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Amphenol by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

