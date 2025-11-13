Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $7.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.2292.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price objective on Mister Car Wash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price objective on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, October 30th.
Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $5.26 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Mister Car Wash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mister Car Wash
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
Further Reading
