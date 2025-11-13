Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $7.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.2292.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price objective on Mister Car Wash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price objective on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MCW

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 87.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $5.26 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Mister Car Wash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.