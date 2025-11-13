Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $21.16 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $669.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 54.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

