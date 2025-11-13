Analysts Set Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) PT at $379.71

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.7143.

A number of research firms have commented on CPAY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Corpay from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the second quarter worth $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $41,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $286.07 on Monday. Corpay has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

