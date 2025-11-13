Cencora (NYSE:COR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $344.00 to $417.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cencora traded as high as $366.00 and last traded at $364.40, with a volume of 1390504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.70.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

Institutional Trading of Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Cencora by 6.7% in the third quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cencora by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 6.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

