Analysts Set Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) PT at $51.73

Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.7333.

A number of research firms have commented on QFIN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Get Qfin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qfin

Qfin Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.39. Qfin has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qfin will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qfin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. This is a boost from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qfin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qfin by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qfin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Qfin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qfin by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Qfin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.