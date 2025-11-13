Kris Hampson Sells 4,474 Shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) insider Kris Hampson sold 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £16,866.98.

Galliford Try Price Performance

Shares of LON:GFRD opened at GBX 489.50 on Thursday. Galliford Try Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 294 and a twelve month high of GBX 556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 495.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 448.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £484.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 34.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galliford Try had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galliford Try Holdings plc will post 25.1560178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Galliford Try declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFRD. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 510 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Galliford Try

About Galliford Try

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.