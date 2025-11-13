National Grid (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £150.67 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg acquired 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,159 per share, with a total value of £150.67.
Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Andrew Agg acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,084 per share, for a total transaction of £151.76.
- On Monday, September 8th, Andrew Agg bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,033 per share, with a total value of £144.62.
Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,163 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 645 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,145.50. The stock has a market cap of £57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,092.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,067.91.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
