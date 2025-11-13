National Grid (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £150.67 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg acquired 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,159 per share, with a total value of £150.67.

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Andrew Agg acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,084 per share, for a total transaction of £151.76.

On Monday, September 8th, Andrew Agg bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,033 per share, with a total value of £144.62.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,163 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 645 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,145.50. The stock has a market cap of £57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,092.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,067.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,200.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

